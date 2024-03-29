29.9 C
Maria murder case: Elder sister reveals shocking details

The elder sister of deceased Maria Bibi, who was killed by her brother and father, reveals shocking details and demanded justice from the authorities, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, investigations are underway into Maria murder case who was murdered by her brother and father in the rural area of Toba Tek Singh.

The statement of the deceased Maria Bibi’s elder sister, Kosar, has come to light in which she stated that her brother informed her at 1 am that Maria’s condition had deteriorated but when she arrived home she was already dead.

Maria was subjected to severe torture and brutally murdered as she saw blood flowing from her deceased sister’s nose.

On the other hand, in Toba Tek Singh, the court approved two-day physical remand of the brother and father of Maria and were handed over to the police.

