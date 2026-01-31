Mariah Carey bathes in diamonds for MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Mariah Carey kicked off Grammys weekend in unmistakable style as she was honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded gala in Los Angeles.

The annual event took place on Friday, January 30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the singer delivered peak glamour with a red-carpet appearance that immediately drew attention.

For the starry night, Carey, 56, sizzled in a sheer floral gown featuring a corseted bodice and a dramatic flowing train, pairing the look with an eye-catching display of diamonds.

Her jewellery included a bold diamond collar necklace, layered diamond bracelets and dangling diamond earrings.

The MusiCares Person of the Year honour recognises artists for both their creative impact and their philanthropic efforts. Carey was celebrated for her “extraordinary creative achievements and dedication to philanthropic causes, while raising vital funds to support the health and well-being of the music community.”

Previous recipients of the prestigious honour include Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Aretha Franklin and Fleetwood Mac. The Grateful Dead were recognised most recently in 2025.

Throughout her career, Mariah Carey has championed a range of causes, including human rights, education and disaster relief. Despite her legacy, the singer has remained characteristically humble.