Mariah Carey takes 'great pleasure' in enemy Jennifer Lopez's 'humiliation'

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 04, 2025
    • -
  • 243 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Mariah Carey takes 'great pleasure' in enemy Jennifer Lopez's 'humiliation'
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment