Mariah Carey takes 'great pleasure' in enemy Jennifer Lopez's 'humiliation'

American singer Mariah Carey is reportedly pleased to have ‘one-upped’ her rival, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez, as both the divas made a coinciding comeback on stage.

The infamous war of the pop stars, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, hasn’t cooled down in all these years, and the two are still in the competition, this time with their stage comebacks, at the U.K.’s Brighton Pride 2025 and Up All Night tour, respectively.

As Carey had really hoped to have a one-up on the ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ singer, she is now celebrating the success of her performance, while J. Lo faced humiliation throughout her tour.

A source close to the ‘Make It Happen’ hitmaker revealed to a foreign publication, “She’s patting herself on the back and saying she did a whole lot better than J.Lo did.”

“Mariah has come back triumphant; she looks fantastic, and her confidence has never been higher. She really wowed the crowd at the show and hit her signature high notes,” the insider said. “[Meanwhile] J.Lo had a rough time, with her concert being so tacky and lame, and then the wardrobe malfunction really loused things up.”

Per the tipster, Carey’s ‘driving factor was to get one up on her rival’. Therefore, she is ‘taking great pleasure in J.Lo’s humiliation’.

“She can’t stand J.Lo and is twisting the knife and enjoying a brag or two,” the insider concluded.