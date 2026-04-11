Mariah Carey lists longtime New York City home for $27M

Mariah Carey is parting ways with one of her most iconic properties as she has listed her longtime New York City penthouse for $27 million after nearly three decades.

The Grammy-winning singer has put her sprawling triplex apartment in Tribeca on the market for the first time since assembling it in 1999. Carey originally purchased multiple units in the building for a combined $9 million, eventually transforming them into a luxurious residence spanning the top three floors.

Located in Tribeca, the property boasts approximately 12,700 square feet of living space, along with 1,100 square feet of outdoor terraces. The home offers sweeping 360-degree views stretching from the Hudson River across the Manhattan skyline.

Fans may recognize the glamorous penthouse from Carey’s memorable 2002 appearance on MTV Cribs, where she showcased the home in signature diva style – complete with multiple outfit changes, a bathtub cameo and even a workout session in high heels.

The residence features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym and a sunroom, with a unique layout that allows for flexible living. According to the listing, the 16th floor can function independently, while the 17th and 18th floors form a separate upper duplex crowned by a private terrace.

One notable change from its Cribs days is the absence of Carey’s famous walk-in closet in listing photos, though floor plans suggest the expansive dressing area remains part of the home.

This sale follows another recent real estate move by Carey. In 2023, she sold her Atlanta mansion for $4.3 million, less than what she had paid for it less than two years earlier.