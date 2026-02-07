Mariah Carey opens 2026 Winter Olympics in 306 carats of real diamonds

Mariah Carey brought pure spectacle and high glamour to the opening night of the 2026 Winter Olympics, dazzling audiences with a show-stopping performance and more than 300 carats of real diamonds.

The Games officially began on Friday, February 6, at San Siro Stadium in Milan, where Carey took center stage wearing an opulent jewelry set by LEVUMA High Jewelry.

According to a press release, the Grammy-winning singer’s necklace, bracelet and earrings were crafted from emerald-cut diamonds set in platinum, totaling an astonishing 306 carats.

Each piece was custom-designed for Carey’s Olympic performance and required hundreds of hours of work. The necklace featured a dramatic center stone surrounded by smaller diamonds, while the earrings showcased four diamonds each. Her bracelet was composed of more than a dozen diamonds, all individually selected by LEVUMA founder and creative director Ali Khalil.

Mariah Carey paired her diamond jewelry with a plunging white gown covered in light-catching embellishments, custom-made by Roberto Cavalli. A feathered stole — and her voluminous crimped waves — made the ensemble all the better.

The singer opened her performance with Domenico Modugno’s iconic Italian classic “Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)” before seamlessly transitioning into her own anthem, “Nothing Is Impossible,” a fitting message to launch the Olympic Games.

The 2026 Games will conclude on Sunday, February 22 with a Closing Ceremony.