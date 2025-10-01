Mariah Carey regrets over unreleased album 'Someone's Ugly Daughter'

American singer Mariah Carey discussed her unreleased album ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ and confessed that she ‘regrets’ not putting it out.

During her recent late-night show appearance, singer Mariah Carey recalled the making of her ’90s grunge album, which she made while working on her fifth studio album, titled ‘Daydream’, but never got around the chance to releasing it.

“Someone’s Ugly Daughter is the title. Never released,” she told the host, Jimmy Fallon, who held up the cover, featuring a lipstick drawing, as well as a kiss print and a dead cockroach. “But I do like the cover, and I drew this cover. I didn’t draw the roach. The roach is real.”

“I was just rebelling because I was working on Daydream, and I was doing, like, ‘Always Be My Baby’ and ‘Fantasy’, and those kinds of songs, and I loved doing that. But at the end of the night, when the band was still there, I’d say, ‘Can you play, like…?’ You know, just play this so that I can get out of my head,” she explained the idea behind the album attributed to the band Chick, of Carey and her friend Clarissa Dane.