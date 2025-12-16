Mariah Carey set to light up 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey is gearing up to light up 2026 Winter Olympics!

On Monday, December 15, the Grammy winner was announced as a performer for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to take place at Milano’s San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan, Italy, on February 6.

Mariah Carey shared the joyous news on Instagram with a clip featuring herself dressed in a glamorous red dress and diamond necklace.

“Ciao. Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026. See you at the Stadium San Siro on the 6th of February for the Olympic opening ceremony. Ci vediamo a Milano,” she said in the clip.

Carey ending a clip with a translation of “See you in Milan.”

In a statement shared with NBC, the Olympics local organizing committee said Carey “fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games.”

“Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony,” the committee added.

The opening ceremony is being led by renowned creative director Marco Balich and will showcase Italian spirit, innovation and emotion through performances by world-renowned artists.

Ballet star Roberto Bolle is set to headline the closing ceremony, which will take place on February 22 at the Roman arena in Verona.