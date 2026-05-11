Mariah Carey shares sweet Mother’s Day surprise from twins

Mariah Carey celebrated her Mother’s Day with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The singer shared her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a sweet post on Mother’s Day. In the celebratory post, the doting mom posted a picture with her all-grown-up teenage twins as they surprised Mariah on her mom’s special day.

Mariah also penned, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommies in the world! This morning.” She revealed how her kids surprised her, writing, “I woke up to a beautiful pink yet lavender arrangement of roses and gifts, courtesy of my babies Roc & Roe.”

​”Yes, we know, we know… they’re teens now, but they’ll always be my babies!” she noted while expressing her love for her kids by adding three heart emojis in the end. In the picture, shared along with the caption, Mariah can be seen wearing a beige Louis Vuitton mini dress and a crop jacket of the same color.

​Moroccan and Monroe, dressed up in casual attire, posed side by side with their mom in front of purple-themed decoration for Mother’s Day as a text on a balloon reads “Love you, MOM.”

​For those unversed, Mariah and Nick welcomed their kids back on April 30, 2011. The former pair tied the knot in 2008, only after dating for two months. After six years of marriage, Nick filed for divorce in 2014 and they finalized their divorce in 2016.