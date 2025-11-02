Mariah Carey stuns fans with Twins at Japan Halloween

Global singer-actress Mariah Carey and her twins are enjoying the spooky season abroad!

The 56-year-old Mariah Carey showcased her Halloween Japan pictures on Instagram with her 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, displaying each of their outfits.

Mariah Carey dressed up in a Japanese Kawaii-inspired white and blue frock, with hot pink hair fashioned in two ponytails with blue bows. Monroe wore a bright yellow onesie, while Moroccan wore one in baby blue.

“Happy Halloween from Japan!!! 👻🇯🇵,” Carey wrote in the post caption.

However, the post so far has collected over 396,588 likes and an infinite number of immense loving comments from supporters worldwide.

A user showing his immense kindness wrote, “Only my love does it gooooooooddddddddddd.” Another added, “Happy Halloween Queen 🩷! Tic tac for the IT’S TIME VIDEO 🎬🔪♥️”

"Soo cuteeee 💖hope you enjoyed EGL fashion. 💕" A third one wrote.



On the other side, Justin Bieber and his family chose to steal the show on Halloween, and what better way to do that than by dressing up as The Incredibles?

The power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber and their son are *featured in the photos shared on social media as characters from the cartoon film: Hailey as Elastigirl, her husband as Mr. Incredible, and their son as Jack-Jack.

Justin Bieber and Hailey posted the photographs on their social media accounts, which received more than a million likes and countless comments from fans.

In fact, it’s worth remembering that they dressed up as characters from the Disney cartoon Kim Possible

for Halloween last year.

Moreover, in other news, Hailey was recently honored with the Beauty Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards 2025.