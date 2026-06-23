NEW YORK: Mariah Carey has shared an emotional tribute to Clive Davis, the music industry titan who died Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 94.

The singer posted two photos to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. She wrote that Davis was “a great pillar of the music industry and a true patron of the best music”. She ended the note with a prayer for the “legendary Clive Davis” to rest in peace.

Clive Davis spent decades shaping American rock and pop. He started as a corporate lawyer, then moved into records and built a reputation for spotting hits before anyone else. People in the business called him “The Man with the Golden Ear”. That wasn’t hype, he helped launch Bob Dylan, Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen. Dozens of other artists got their break because he heard something in them.

Reports said he had been in hospital recently with breathing problems. His family announced the death on Facebook. They described him as a legend whose vision and drive shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. For them, he was just dad and grandpa, the one who gave wisdom, strength and unconditional love.

Even past 80, Davis stayed active. He kept working with artists across genres and generations. Few people in music history had his run. Mariah Carey’s post is one of many tributes that started pouring in after news of his death broke out of New York.

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