Mariah Carey calls out MTV VMAs after receiving Video Vanguard Award

Singer Mariah Carey playfully called out the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards), despite receiving the Moon Person trophy for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year.

American pop star Mariah Carey, who was among the notable winners at this year’s star-studded MTV VMAs ceremony, hosted by rapper LL Cool J, was honoured with the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, for her lifelong contributions to music.

But Carey, who managed to turn only the first of her eight VMAs nominations into a win this year, taking home the award for Best R&B Video for ‘Type Dangerous’, used her Lifetime Achievement honour to take a playful dig at the awards. “I just had one question, what in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?” said the six-time Grammy winner, before quickly adding, “I’m kidding. I love you!”

“Being here brings back amazing memories,” the ‘Make It Happen’ hitmaker continued. “Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life, mere movies visualising the sheer frenzy of it all.”

“Let’s be honest, sometimes, it’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life,” she added.

“I’ve learned that music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun—that is eternal. Thank you, MTV, for playing my videos,” Carey concluded.

