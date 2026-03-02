Mariam Ansari shares her opinion on drama 'Kafeel'

Mariam Ansari shared her opinion on her character she played in Kafeel.

In her Instagram post, Mariam Ansari who played the character Sumaira, in ARY Digital’s drama Kafeel, posted a carousel of images on her Instagram. The album featured the behind the scenes from the set.

She also captioned the post, “Playing Sumaira changed something in me.” She further mentioned, “She was fierce. She didn’t live to please society. She refused to stay silent in an abusive relationship. And she never let her best friend suffer alone.”

Ansari also wrote, “If I’ve learned anything, it’s this that we judge women too quickly. We expect them to “adjust” for the sake of society while ignoring the pain they quietly carry.”

She ended her caption with a statement, “No truth should be hidden at the expense of peace.”