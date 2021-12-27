Mariam Ansari wedding festivities conclude with a daytime reception

Actor and RJ Mariam Ansari wrap up her week-long wedding celebrations with a daytime reception event.

Pakistani actor and fitness enthusiast, Mariam Ansari who got married to beau Owais Khan, son of the veteran cricketer, Moin Khan in a grand Shendi event in the past week, looked stunning in a day-time Valima event on Saturday that concluded her week-long wedding festivities.

‘Faryaad’ actor made for a gorgeous bride in a beige-coloured heavily embellished ensemble by Elan couture, featuring a long trail, that was complimented with dainty jewels, a studded pearl choker with matching earrings and maang-teeka. Her radiant makeup look was given by renowned makeup artist Sara Ali.

The happy bride walked down the aisle with her man as seen in some pictures and videos from the event were shared by photographers Abdul Samad Zia and Laiba Iftikhar.

The last event of her wedding celebrations was attended by many friends and industry pals, including the bride’s brother and sister-in-law, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly.

Saboor was spotted in a Lehnga-Saree by ace designer Farah Talib Aziz, who looked like a sight to behold while posing with fiancé Ali Ansari.

Wedding festivities of the ‘Aangan’ actor began over the weekend with Mayun function followed by Qawalli night on Monday.

