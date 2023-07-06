Mariam Ansari welcomes her first child with Owais Khan

RJ-turned-actor Mariam Ansari has welcomed her first child, a baby girl with her husband Owais Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, actor and fitness enthusiast Mariam Ansari announced the birth of her baby girl, with monochromatic photos from the maternity shoot of the couple.

“Welcoming our little bundle of joy Amaya Khan 👼 Thank you for making our life complete,” she wrote with a Quranic verse in the caption of the three-picture gallery.

Her husband also took to his stories on the social platform to share the announcement poster of his baby girl, which read, “Our little princess has arrived, Amaya Khan born to Owais and Mariam on July 4th, 2023.”

Soon after the joyous announcement by the ‘Hook’ actor, thousands of her fans as well as the showbiz fraternity filled the comments section on the post with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the newborn. It is pertinent to mention here that Mariam, sister of famous actor Ali Ansari, married longtime beau Owais, son of Pakistan’s veteran cricketer Moin Khan in December 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s primetime drama serial ‘Hook’, headlined by Kinza Hashmi and Faisal Qureshi.

