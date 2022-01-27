Mariam Naz of Thar is first Pakistani dholak nawaz, yet neglected

MITTHI: Meet the first Pakistani women, Mariam Naz, who is a complete folk artist with her percussions and vocals serenading audiences, at times in her solos for the events where she’s hired to perform, and sometimes alongside grand names as their background support. However, the artist has a darker side to her life where she subsists in a small shanty unnoticed with her children. Her demand? People getting an access to her so they can like what she has to offer.

Internet, she says, could serve her a lot but there’s little access where she lives. In the suburbs of Mithi city of Tharparkar District.

