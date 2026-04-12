Marie-Louise Eta: Union Berlin appoints first female Bundesliga coach

Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim coach ​until the end of the season ‌following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, the Bundesliga club said late on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will ​become the first female head coach ​in the German top flight.

The capital club ⁠parted ways with Baumgart after a ​3-1 defeat at FC Heidenheim on Saturday which ​left Union 11th in the standings.

“Our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure. I am delighted that the ​club has entrusted me with this ​challenging task,” Marie-Louise Eta said in a statement.

“One of ‌Union’s ⁠strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations. And, of course, I am convinced that ​we will ​secure ⁠the crucial points with the team.”

Marie-Louise Eta has been coaching Union’s Under-19 ​team and will take charge ​of ⁠the club’s women’s team from next season. She became the first female assistant coach in ⁠the ​German top flight with Union ​in 2023.

Union host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane feels Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga goals record is within his reach after the England captain scored twice more in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

Kane tucked away a smart finish and then converted a penalty as Bayern came from behind to effectively put an end to Dortmund’s Bundesliga title challenge.

He scored twice for the fourth straight league game to bring his goal tally for the season to 30, and to within 11 of Lewandowski’s record of 41, set in the 2020-21 campaign with Bayern.

“I’m in a good moment. I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing,” Kane told Sky Germany, saying he was “for sure” on track to beat the record with 10 games of the season remaining.