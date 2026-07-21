Marina Khan reveals what inspired her to go grey

Marina Khan reveals her inspiration behind her white hair.

In a recent interview, Khan was asked, “aap ne color kiyu nahi kia apne balo ko?” In response, she said, “mae bhot ziada sust hoon, ke aik dafa apne color krliye pher bar bar touchup krna prta hai”. She continued with her statement and noted, “mae ne apne amma ko dekha aik din school ke function mae gae apne amma ko dhoondne aur peeche saari khawateen bethein huein thein aur mujhe aik white hair nazar aya aur mai agey nikal gae ke ye mummy tu nahi hain likn jab mai wapis ai tu that was my mother”.

She added, “I never realized that she had gone grey and so I thought, why not”. She further revealed, “color tu krti hu beech mai kiye bhi hain mai ne 2,3 dafa”.

Marinah Khan is a renowned veteran actress who has played a variety of roles. She has been shown appearing in recent ARY Digital’s popular drama Doctor Bahu, playing the role of Zainab, a twisted and controlling mother for her daughter, Sania.