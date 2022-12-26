Maritime, Customs foils attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs2bn

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime security agency and customs team on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs 2 billion, ARY News reported.

As per details, the smugglers were carrying the narcotics in the ship, and the moment the maritime ship reached they threw the narcotics into the sea.

The Maritime agency arrested the smuggler and recovered the narcotics from the sea.

The deputy collector said that the narcotics confiscated from the smugglers are worth Rs 2 billion.

During the last month, the Anti-narcotics force arrested 39 smugglers and recovered 6 ships and narcotics worth Rs 13 billion in 7 operations.

Read more: ANF SEIZES 2KG CRYSTAL ICE AT KARACHI AIRPORT

Earlier, the anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 2.68 kilograms of crystal ice from a Qatar-bound passenger at Karachi airport.

The accused was trying to smuggle the drugs in a jam bottle to Qatar when the ANF arrested him and foiled the smuggling attempt.

Comments