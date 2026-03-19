Maritime minister announces major cut in port charges at KPT
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 19, 2026
Karachi: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has announced a major financial relief package at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), significantly reducing port charges to facilitate trade and attract global shipping.
The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by the minister.
Under the new package, substantial concessions have been introduced for foreign transshipment vessels, along with a wide range of incentives aimed at boosting port activity.
The minister said the new incentive scheme has been implemented from March 18, 2026.
He announced up to a 60% reduction in duties and charges on dry bulk export cargo. The minimum transshipment cargo requirement has been reduced from 10% to 7.5%.
Additionally, the base discount has been increased from 5% to 20%, with a further 5% discount to be offered on additional cargo.
Special incentives have also been enhanced for shipping lines bringing higher volumes of cargo.
The minister stated that a flat 60% discount has been set on 50% Gross Register Tonnage (GRT) for transshipment cargo, while large container vessels will receive up to a 50% reduction in wharfage charges. Ships using environmentally friendly fuel will be given an additional 5% discount.
Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the initiative aims to transform Karachi ports into a low-cost and efficient gateway for global shipping.