Islamabad: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Sunday announced storage charge waivers ranging from 25 to 50 per cent at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) terminals to facilitate exporters affected by recent disruptions in Gulf-bound shipments.

Following constructive engagement with terminal operators to address exporters’ concerns, Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed (retd), Chairman of KPT, led the effort on the minister’s direction, securing waivers of 50 per cent at KGTL from March 1 to 20, 2026; 50 per cent at KICT from March 1 to 10, 2026; and 25 per cent at SAPT from March 11 to 31, 2026.

These measures cover export containers stranded at terminal yards that could not be loaded due to operational issues, the minister said.

“The waivers aim to reduce financial pressure on importers and exporters, clear pending consignments, and boost cargo clearance efficiency.”

Lauding KPT’s efforts, Junaid Chaudhry said it marks a positive step to support the export sector, ensure trade continuity, and ease logistical bottlenecks.

“Maritime institutions are being encouraged to adopt a more facilitative and trade-friendly approach so that operational delays do not translate into avoidable costs for stakeholders,” he added.

The minister emphasised improved coordination among ports and terminals for smoother logistics and better service delivery.

He described such relief as part of a broader strategy to make the maritime sector more responsive, competitive, and aligned with national trade priorities, viewing efficient port operations as vital to economic stability, export growth, and investor confidence.