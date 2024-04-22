27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Maritime minister announces to regulate shipping industry

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Monday affirmed plans to enhance the performance of government bodies and consider privatisation where deemed necessary.

Speaking to journalists at the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) office, he clarified that there were no ongoing discussions regarding the privatization of PNSC.

Stressing the need for collective efforts to stabilize the economy and elevate the performance of government institutions, the minister expressed concerns about the PNSC oil ship stranded in Sri Lanka for eight months due to technical issues.

He assured an inquiry into the matter and pledged strict action against responsible officials.

Furthermore, he announced the imminent appointment of a Chairman for PNSC and emphasized the importance of hiring a CEO from the open market for the corporation.

Highlighting efforts to render all government institutions profitable, he cited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) as an example, stating it had generated approximately Rs 2 billion in profit, with a target of Rs 5 billion for the current year.

Responding to queries, the minister indicated plans for a comprehensive meeting to deliberate on regulating the shipping industry.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.