Marius Borg Hoiby faces release despite rape verdict

Norway’s Crown Princess’s Son To Be Kept In Continued Custody On Ankle Monitor, The latest drama in the controversial case of Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, continues to unfold following his conviction in June 2026.

His custody has just been renewed after an Oslo District Court ruling, made following ongoing health concerns within the royal family. This is a roundup of the latest regarding his custody, his convictions and the response of the royal family.

The Latest: House Arrest with Electronic Ankle Monitoring On July 13th, 2026 the Oslo District Court decided to continue Hiby’s detention for a further four weeks.

This time the court decided that, instead of staying behind bars at Ila Prison, the 29-year-old should remain at home on house arrest with an electronic ankle monitoring device attached. The continued detention was based on the fact that there remained a high risk that he may infringe on the existing restraining orders against his ex-girlfriend.

Hiby’s defense team fought for his release earlier this month in an effort for him to be at the side of his mother who is suffering from the debilitating chronic pulmonary fibrosis condition and is awaiting a lung transplant. The Oslo District Court officially issued its verdicts of the six week trial back in March this year.

Crown Prince Haakon’s response The scandal has led to one of the biggest in recent years of the Norwegian Royal Family.

Marius Borg Hiby is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her former boyfriend Morten Borg. Hiby was not raised with his royal step siblings; Crown Prince Haakon’s three children. Although he grew up alongside them in the royal residence, he holds no royal title, has no public position or any royal status or privilege.

Back in February the royal house stated they “do not wish to comment on the ongoing legal process.

It concerns a private matter.”

In the trial it was revealed he is not entitled to diplomatic immunity as a result of his connection to the monarchy.

Crown Prince Haakon previously said he “would not wish for this trial to distract” from his wife’s ongoing battle.

He also stressed that “as a private individual” Marius Borg Hoiby would “be subjected to the same laws and the same judicial system as any other” Norwegian. The trial’s controversy came at an especially challenging time for the royal family who continue to deal with Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s ill health.