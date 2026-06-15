OSLO, Norway — Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been convicted of rape and sentenced to four years in prison following a high-profile trial that has gripped the nation.

The Oslo District Court handed down its verdict on Monday morning, bringing a conclusion to a six-week trial that concluded in March.

Key Takeaways from the Oslo Court Verdict

The Charges: Høiby, 29, faced a staggering 40 criminal counts, including four allegations of rape, domestic violence, drug offenses, and multiple breaches of restraining orders.

The Verdict: The court found Høiby guilty of two counts of rape and acquitted him of the other two. He was also convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend, Nora Haukland—the only accuser publicly named in the case.

The Sentence: He has been sentenced to four years in prison and issued a two-year restraining order against one of the victims.

The Defense: Høiby had pleaded not guilty to the most severe allegations, including the rape charges, while admitting to some lesser offenses. His legal team has the option to appeal.

Background of the Royal Scandal

The prosecution alleged that between 2018 and 2024, Marius Borg Høiby sexually assaulted four women who were sleeping or otherwise incapacitated and unable to resist. Prosecutors had initially pushed for a significantly longer sentence of seven years and seven months.

Though Høiby grew up in the royal household alongside the future king, he holds no official royal title and carries out no public duties. He is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon.

A Family Crisis: The trial’s conclusion coincides with a severe health crisis for Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and is currently awaiting a lung transplant. Last week, an appeals court rejected a request to temporarily release Høiby from custody so he could visit his ailing mother ahead of the verdict.

The trial has cast a shadow over the Norwegian monarchy, compounding existing scrutiny surrounding the Crown Princess’s past social links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an association for which she has previously apologized.