Mariyam Nafees announces pregnancy

LAHORE: Pakistani Actress Mariyam Nafees is ready to welcome her first child, as she shared the exciting news of her pregnancy.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram account, posting pictures with her husband Aman Ahmed, holding a pair of baby shoes.

“Oh, baby! We’re having a baby!!! Baby Am Yam coming soon, InshAllah! Blessed | MashAllah | Alhamdulillah, Tiny little toes loading”, she captioned the post.

The actress also shared an ultrasound image of her positive pregnancy test, reflecting from a smartphone screen. She requested her fans to keep the couple in their prayers.

Recently this month, Mariyam got furious on a fan over a jibe at her. The actress shared some pictures along with her husband. On her post, a fan commented “Itne sal ho gy or kitna pyair karna koi baby b pada kar lu ab.

The actress furiously replied: “Kyu app professional babysitter hain? Naukri chahye? When will we learn to not be personal? By ‘we’ I mean Pakistani awaam.

Mariyam Nafees, who recently marked two years of togetherness with her husband, Amaan Ahmed,

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed on 25 March 2022, in a close-knit Nikkah ceremony.

In one of their chat show outings, the duo revealed that they met on an ad shoot set and hit it off soon. Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.