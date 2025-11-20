Mariyam Nafees celebrates Men's Day with heartfelt message to husband, colleagues

Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees wishes “Happy Men’s Day” to her husband and all her fellow male colleagues on social media.

In an Instagram post, Mariyam Nafees posts a carousel of images, which includes photos with her son, husband and all the colleagues she had worked with.

In the caption, she wrote, “To the men in my life: thank you for being your wonderful selves. I’m beyond blessed to be surrounded by a lot that’s kind, supremely caring and supportive.

You all are amazing, and I love y’all!

Thank you for the unconditional love and for being my safety net ”.

While addressing her son, she expressed her immense love towards him and wrote, “To my lil man: May you grow into a man who carries love, kindness and joy wherever he goes, Ameen”.

At the end of the caption, she has also apologised to men not included in the posted photos, “P.S.: the ones who didn’t cut, do better. kidding! didn’t have pictures, but if we speak, then know that I value you!”.

She ended the caption with “Happy Men’s Day!”.

Earlier, Mariyam Nafees lost her cool at a netizen who tried to breach her personal space with an invasive second baby question. Mother to a two-month-old son, actor Mariyam Nafees gave a befitting reply to a social user who quizzed her regarding second baby plans during a recent AMA session on the social site Instagram.

In her response to a netizen on “When will you have a second child?”, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ star counter-questioned them, “Why? Are you a midwife?”

It is worth noting here that Mariyam Nafees and her producer-husband, Amaan Ahmed, who tied the knot in March 2022, announced their first pregnancy last November 2024.