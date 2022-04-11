Mariyam Nafees lauds Ali Muhammad Khan

Actor Mariyam Nafees turned to the micro-blogging site to laud PTI MNA Muhammad Ali Khan following the no-confidence vote on Saturday midnight.

Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday, Mariyam Nafees applauded the former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan for standing all by himself to support former PM Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf after he was ousted following the success of the no-confidence vote from opposition parties.

“Mad mad mad respect!” she tweeted along with the picture of Khan from the session, while also praising his speech with a ‘fire’ emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Ali Muhammad Khan expressed solidarity with Imran Khan in his fiery speech at the session after the success of the no-confidence vote. “I’m proud and content to be a supporter of Imran Khan who gave up on power but never accepted slavery,” he said.

“My tenure as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs has ended today.”

ہم امام حسین علیہ السلام کے پیروکار ہیں اور انکا پیغام ہر اس شخص کے لیے ہے جو آزادی کا پیروکار ہے۔

عمران خان دو تہائی اکثریت کیساتھ ان شاء اللہ واپس آئے گا۔ @Ali_MuhammadPTI #ہم_کھڑے_تھے #عمران_خان_نہیں_جھکا#ProudOfImranKhan pic.twitter.com/cKgafKdXYl — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 9, 2022

“Imran Khan will be back … he will be back with a two-thirds majority,” said the politician as the lone voice of PTI at the session.

