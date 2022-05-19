Mariyam Nafees strikes a pose with ‘Golden Man of Islamabad’

Actor Mariyam Nafees and husband Amaan Ahmed met the ‘Golden Man of Islamabad’ and posed for a picture.

Sharing a click on her Instagram handle, Wednesday, Mariyam wrote, “We met Mohammed Ahsan, our very own Golden Man of Islamabad.”

“He’s talented, ambitious, humble and most of all he’s respectfully trying to earn a living for his family. He came to Islamabad to find a job but then started to spread joy during the depressing times of pandemic. Now it’s our turn to support him,” read the picture caption on the photo and video sharing application.

Furthermore, the ‘Jhooti’ actor urged the people of Islamabad to visit him and show support with a “few words of encouragement and a little token of appreciation.” She also thanked the street artist in her post for ‘spreading smiles’.

For those unversed of the ‘Golden man of Islamabad’ – Mohammed Ahsan, 17, moved to the capital from Karachi in search of employment, however, due to a lack of formal education, couldn’t find a stable job.

In order to support the family, Ahsan, after being inspired by a TikTok video, decided to make a living out of the talent and started performing as the first live statue of the metropolis. After gaining popularity among people, Ahsan was permitted to perform around the city by the deputy commissioner of Islamabad.

