Women do not feel secure and it’s the men who made us feel insecure: Mariyam Nafees

Amid the alarming rise in harassment cases recently, actor Mariyam Nafees confessed she feels unsafe as a woman and the reason is men of society.

During a recent outing on a digital magazine’s podcast interview, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor Mariyam Nafees got honest about the safety of women in the male-dominated society and confessed, “We as women don’t feel secure.”

“You can individually ask all 6-8 girls in this room if they feel secure walking on the street; they do not,” she told the interviewer. “And this is not about the snatching and mugging aspect we are talking about here, but just the freedom to walk down the road, all by myself, for even two minutes.”

“We do not feel secure and it’s the men who made us feel insecure,” she asserted.

When asked if her stance is about all men in society, Nafees maintained, “Not all men, but a majority of them and I’m not going to deny it.” She opined that the same is not the case with men, who even ‘half-naked’ can roam around freely.

“Raise your sons well,” she urged. “We often focus on giving the best principles and teachings to our daughters, but when it comes to sons, they are given all the freedom of the world. There are no time restrictions for them to return home.”

“All I want is that all the rules, regulations and restrictions should be the same for sons and daughters. It is important to make society safe and secure so that girls have enough freedom of movement and we don’t have to ask our daughters to return home in the daylight,” Nafees concluded.