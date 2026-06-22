Superb unbeaten 81 by Marizanne Kapp saw South Africa to a dramatic six-wicket win over India as the Proteas maintained their bid for a semi-final spot at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Marizanne Kapp, who earlier in Sunday’s heavyweight clash at Old Trafford had taken 2-27, struck seven fours and four sixes as South Africa pass a target of 159 with just five balls to spare after India failed to make the most of a promising start with the bat.

South Africa managed just 25 runs in the powerplay but Kapp’s arrival at the crease to join Tazmin Brits with two wickets down turned the tide, the pair sharing a partnership of 97 in 63 balls.

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India were left to rue dropping Marizanne Kapp three times, with the experienced all-rounder making them pay by hammering two sixes in Deepti Sharma’s penultimate over before Chloe Tyron edged a winning four off Nandani Sharma.

South Africa now join India on four points, behind unbeaten Group ‘A’ leaders Australia on six.

Earlier, the West Indies maintained their unbeaten start to the tournament with a third straight win, despite making hard work of chasing just 99 against Sri Lanka.

They collapsed to 70-5 before veteran Stafanie Taylor’s unbeaten 27 secured a Group ‘B’ success that also eliminated winless Ireland.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews led from the front with 3-15 as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 98.

Late on Saturday, England made it three wins out of three with a comfortable 38-run defeat of neighbours Scotland in the Group ‘B’ clash at Headingley.

Sophia Dunkley (57) and Alice Capsey (40) were the main contributors to a total of 200-5 also featuring all-rounder Freya Kemp’s rapid 39 not out. It was too much for Scotland, who finished on 162-7, with England’s spinners taking the bulk of the wickets.