Mark Ruffalo calls Netanyahu ‘murderous maniac’ over Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sharply criticized by American actor Mark Ruffalo, who claimed that his alleged crimes in Gaza could not be erased by the dismissal of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Sunday, Ruffalo posted on the US social media platform X, writing, “You are a murderous maniac Benjamin Netanyahu.”

The actor said that advocating for the removal of Karim Khan, who issued Netanyahu’s arrest warrant in 2024, did not mean that “the war crimes disappear, or that your guilt is assuaged.”

Mark Ruffalo asserted that the Israeli leader “will not rewrite history” and will always be remembered for his actions, adding, “You will not outrun justice.”

Mark Ruffalo’s comments followed Netanyahu’s welcoming of Khan’s removal. Member states of the ICC voted on Friday to dismiss the chief prosecutor over sexual misconduct allegations, which Khan has denied.

Khan had previously issued warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding an offensive that has decimated the enclave and killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza since October 2023.

As one of Hollywood’s most vocal advocates for Palestinian rights, Ruffalo has repeatedly described the situation in Gaza as ethnic cleansing and genocide—an assessment that several UN agencies and human rights organizations have also supported.