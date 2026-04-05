Mark Ruffalo faces gender discrimination allegations from Kate Beckinsale

Actor Mark Ruffalo has come under discussion online after actress Kate Beckinsale spoke out about alleged gender discrimination in Hollywood.

Beckinsale claimed she faced professional consequences for expressing her views, contrasting her experience with Mark Ruffalo’s continued prominence despite his outspoken political stance, particularly on the situation in the West Bank.

The actress alleged that she was dropped by her agent after engaging with content on the issue, while male actors often face fewer repercussions for similar actions. She suggested that “male privilege” plays a significant role in how such situations are handled within the industry.

In her remarks, Beckinsale also referenced her dismissal occurring around the same time as Susan Sarandon, who has similarly faced backlash over political views.

The comments have sparked a wider debate on social media, with critics pointing to what they describe as “gender double standards” in Hollywood. Some users argued that outspoken men are often praised, while women risk career setbacks for similar positions.

Beckinsale further claimed she had attempted to contact Ruffalo regarding the issue but did not receive a response.