Mark Ruffalo hints at possible run for public office

Mark Ruffalo, widely recognised for his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared his thoughts on the prospect of entering politics in the future.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 58-year-old actor did not entirely rule out a political run. While he stated that he is not currently seeking office, he conceded that it remains a possibility down the road. Ruffalo clarified that he would be willing to give up his lucrative acting career “to do something good for millions of Americans.”

“It isn’t on my game card right now, but who knows? I mean, you never say never,” he stated.

The Poor Things star pointed out that since he has worked in the entertainment and arts industries for the majority of his life, such a move would be a major transition. “I mean, I’ve spent a lot of time in that world, and acting—it’s for the people. I love the people, and politicians should be doing something good for the people,” he continued.

Elsewhere in the extensive discussion, Ruffalo commended Zohran Mamdani’s recent election as the mayor of New York City. “Seeing Mamdani’s win in New York has really excited me about what is possible in the United States right now,” he added.

A longtime vocal supporter of social and political causes, Ruffalo is next slated to star in Crime 101, which will premiere in cinemas worldwide on February 13, 2025.