Mark Ruffalo honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Veteran actor Mark Ruffalo received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Thursday ceremony.

The ‘Poor Things’ actor Mark Ruffalo, is the latest artist to get his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. He appeared with his wife Sunrise Coigney and two of their three kids, Bella, 18 and Keen, 22, to receive the honour.

Meanwhile, his youngest, Odette, 16, did not accompany the family for the special occasion.

Ruffalo accepted the honour expressing his gratitude towards his family, and said, “My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star.”

“My whole family, in ways that you won’t understand for some time,” added the veteran.

Ruffalo’s close friend Jennifer Garner, who was also present at the ceremony, honoured her ’13 Going On 30′ co-star with rather hilarious words of praise. She quipped, “How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?”

“I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Keira Knightley, I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years,” she joked.

Garner continued, “I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did? I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to ‘Bro, this is not for me’.”

However, she concluded on a sweet note saying, “To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don’t care what anyone says.”

Notably, Ruffalo is the 2,772nd person to receive a star on the famed street.

