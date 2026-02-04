Mark Ruffalo: Marvel Studios severed ties due to politics

Mark Ruffalo suggested that Marvel Studios had ended its association with him because of his outspoken political views, but he has denied the claims.

The actor, who has portrayed Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Avengers in 2012, said he is unaware of any such decision.

Rumours began circulating after Ruffalo’s public criticism of former US President Donald Trump became more visible in recent months, prompting concerns among fans about his future in the franchise.

Speaking in an interview with The News Moment, Ruffalo responded directly to questions about the alleged firing, saying he did not know being let go and emphasising that his relationship with Marvel remains positive. He added that he expects to continue working with the studio as long as the opportunity exists.

Ruffalo also hinted that his involvement with Marvel may not be over, suggesting there could be ongoing or future projects that have not yet been announced. His comments have fueled renewed speculation, particularly because he previously stated that he would not appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding some upcoming Marvel projects, Ruffalo is confirmed to reprise his role as the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for release on July 31.