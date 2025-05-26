web analytics
Mark Ruffalo joins ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ as Bruce Banner: report

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is reportedly set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

According to a Nexus Point News exclusive report, the Hollywood actor will feature in an extended role and not just a cameo in the film.

However, it remains unknown what Bruce Banner’s role will be in the story of the upcoming Marvel title, the publication reported.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026, months before Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ which will debut on December 18, 2026.

Apart from Ruffalo, the upcoming title will see Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reprise their roles from the previous film.

Hollywood star Sadie Sink joined the cast reportedly as ‘X-Men’ mutant Jean Grey, a character previously played by actor Sophie Turner.

It is worth noting here that Mark Ruffalo last played the role of Bruce Banner in the Disney+ series, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’

The show revolves around Bruce Banner training his cousin Jennifer Walters, who gets contaminated with his blood in a car accident.

The upcoming film will be Mark Ruffalo’s tenth appearance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

The Hollywood actor made his debut as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in 2012’s ‘The Avengers.’

Before him, Edward Norton played the character in the 2008 film, ‘The Incredible Hulk.’

