Mark Ruffalo cast doubts on Hulk’s return in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has responded to reports about his return as Hulk in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

Reports emerged last month that the actor was eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming entry in the ‘Spider-Man’ film.

It would be his first appearance as Hulk after his supporting role in the 2022 Disney+ series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ while his last outing in the Marvel movies was in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

While fans were anticipating his return as the Hulk in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Mark Ruffalo has said that he was unclear if he would star in the film.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor was asked about his return to Marvel for the film.

“I don’t know! I’m still waiting to hear. I haven’t read a script yet. If it does happen, it would be incredible,” he said.

Mark Ruffalo continued, “I grew up with this. It’s changed my life in the best ways. Each time it’s this new director and new world… it’s so exciting. There’s nothing else like it. Maybe television, but a TV show doesn’t change its whole world from one director to the next, and that’s whats exciting about Marvel.”

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is the fourth film in the ‘Spider-Man’ series, led by Tom Holland as the titular character.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will also see Zendaya reprising her role as M.J., and Jacob Batalon as the titular character’s best friend, Ned Leeds.

Hollywood actor Jon Bernthal is also confirmed to have been roped in to reprise his role as the Punisher in the tentpole.