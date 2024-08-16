Mark Wahlberg addresses reports of ‘Shooter’ sequel after streaming success

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has opened up on the reports about the possibility of making a sequel to “Shooter,” in which he plays a retired US Marine shooter.

Released in 2007, the movie gained newfound popularity and became one of the top 10 films on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

During an interview with a US media outlet to promote his upcoming film “ The Union,” Wahlberg was asked about the possibility of him reprising his role of Bob Lee Swagger in a sequel to ‘Shooter.’

Responding to the question, the Hollywood star said that it was possible given the recent changes at Paramount. However, Mark Wahlberg neither confirmed nor denied a sequel to the movie.

Meanwhile, the actor also expressed interest in working with director Antoine Fuqua and co-star Michael Peña again.

“Well, I think my good friends over at Skydance just took over Paramount, so I think that’s a possibility. We got a pretty good library over there with, not only Shooter, but The Italian Job, Four Brothers, and The Fighter,” said Wahlberg. “And then there are other things that they have in the library that could be interesting to revisit or revamp, but that one in particular.”

Mark Wahlberg mentioned that he is still approached by people about the ‘Shooter’ movie and his role as the retired US Marine.

“They [movies] don’t always turn out the way you want. But that particular movie? If myself, Antoine Fuqua, and if they get Michael Peña back, that would be very cool,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that a ‘Shooter’ TV series aired from 2016 to 2018 starring Ryan Phillippe as Bob Lee Swagger. However, it failed to achieve the same success as the movie.