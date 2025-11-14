Mark Wahlberg opens up about daughter’s recovery after frightening accident

Mark Wahlberg has been everywhere lately, but this week he wasn’t promoting a movie — he was doing what any worried dad would do, talking about the frightening moment his 15-year-old daughter Grace ended up in the hospital. And honestly, the way Mark Wahlberg described it, you could still hear the unease in his voice, even though he tried to keep it light.

The accident happened during one of those equestrian competitions Grace practically lives for. One wrong move, one unlucky fall, and suddenly Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham were staring down every parent’s worst fear: a call saying their kid has an arm injury and needs urgent care. Seeing her in that hospital gown would shake anyone, even someone like Mark Wahlberg, who’s played half the action heroes in Hollywood.

Rhea Durham, who has always been the quieter half of the Wahlberg-Durham powerhouse, was right there too, steadying the whole situation like she always does. The two have been through almost everything together since tying the knot in 2009, raising Ella, Michael, Brendan, and of course Grace — the family’s early riser, the horse girl, the one who treats the barn like a second home.

When Mark Wahlberg talked about how she was doing, there was this small moment — you could almost feel him exhale. Grace is already pushing to get back to her horse, because of course she is. The girl wakes up at a time most of us pretend morning doesn’t exist, heads straight to the barn, and takes care of those horses like she’s training for the Olympics. Mark Wahlberg laughed a little while saying it, the way dads do when they’re proud but still terrified the sport might chew their kid up.

He also admitted something personal that her intense discipline rubbed off on him over the years. Interesting, considering Mark Wahlberg built an entire career around being the tough guy, yet here he is crediting his teenage daughter for shaping his work ethic.

Grace herself later posted a photo on Instagram, arm in a sling, still smiling like someone who refuses to let a broken collarbone get the last word. Rhea Durham popped into the comments with her usual cool-mom confidence, and Mark Wahlberg added the kind of emojis that tell you everything without needing a long paragraph. Fans reacted the way the internet does — a mix of genuine concern, “welcome to the riders’ club,” and a whole lot of love for the kid who never stays down for long.

And through all of this family chaos, Mark Wahlberg somehow still has a film coming out — The Family Plan 2. It drops next week, and yes, the timing is wild. He’s back with Michelle Monaghan and now Kit Harington joins the cast as his character’s brother.