Mark Wood ‘worried’ over touring Pakistan after Imran Khan attack

England fast bowler Mark Wood has admitted he is ‘worried’ about touring Pakistan for the Test series next month because of the attack on Imran Khan.

England toured Pakistan for the first time since 2005 just a few weeks ago where it played 7 T20s and are due to head back for a Test series in December.

“We were looked after really well when we were in Pakistan before this trip but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried because we will be going back when there’s been trouble,” he told British newspaper The Guardian.

“It will be for people above me to decide what happens. We trust our security guys and if they say it’s fine we will go but I don’t know if this changes things,” said Mark Wood.

England are scheduled to play three Tests between 1-21 December, in Rawalpindi Multan and Karachi.

Ben Stokes’ side will open the tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from 1-5 December, before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from 9-13 December. Karachi will host the third Test from 17-21 December.

