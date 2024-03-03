Mark Zuckerberg, his wife amazed by Anant Ambani’s million-dollar watch

As pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are underway and attracting attention from all around the world, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are also amazed by the opulent display.

A video of Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and Anant Ambani, the soon-to-be groom, had gone viral.

In the video, the Meta CEO and his spouse were seen to be very taken aback by the expensive watch that Anant Ambani was wearing.

It can be seen in the video that the watch’s fine details are recognised and appreciated by Priscilla Chan. Mark Zuckerberg also seen remarking on the exquisite watch which is said to be worth INR 140million (PKR 472 million).

The conversation set the tone for the Ambani-Merchant wedding, which promises to be a spectacular affair blending tradition and grandeur.

As international influencers and business titans assemble to take part in the celebrations, this moment of adoration from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan added another level to the already star-studded event.

A number of Bollywood celebrities and other notable people also joined the pre-wedding celebration.