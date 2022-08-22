Mark Zuckerberg promises better metaverse graphics, posts new avatar

After being mocked for the previous post showing the launch of a metaverse project “Horizon Worlds”, in France and Spain, Mark Zuckerberg posted a new avatar on his Instagram account and promised the new metaverse graphics will be good.

Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to post a VR selfie with his “soulless” avatar standing in front of the Eiffel Tower and La Sagrada Familia on August 16. The graphics were so mediocre in the screenshot that it didn’t take long for people to start making fun of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

“Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon,” he said on the post. “I’ll share more at Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

“I think we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company,” Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with The Verge.

Named “Horizon Worlds,” we’ll see if Meta’s metaverse will meet the expectations or cause disappointment as it did with the first post.

Comments