Watch: Mark Zuckerberg tries gloves that lets users feel objects in Metaverse

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself trying out a “Haptic glove” that helps to feel the objects which are in virtual reality.

The video shows Mark Zuckerberg wearing a VR headset and a glove that promises to introduce a new VR-powered metaverse. He can be seen virtually playing roll dice, Jenga and Chess and shaking hands and fist-bump.

Also Read: Is Facebook the only company building metaverse?

“To enable this experience and bring touch to the metaverse, the team is developing haptic gloves: comfortable and customizable gloves that can reproduce a range of sensations in virtual worlds, including texture, pressure and vibration,” a statement issued by Meta read.

The glove contain hundreds of tiny motors that are designed to deliver a simulated sensation of touch. Apart from that, the glove also helps to lock the hand in a certain position so it can simulate activities like holding a ball in the virtual world.

Also Read: Mickey Mouse is poised to venture into the metaverse

Meta said the glove will track the wearer’s hands to check whether he or she is in virtual reality and how they can feel the beauty of the virtual world. Then the gloves will give a sensation like pressure, texture, and vibration to recreate the object that the person visualizes through the virtual reality.

Meta’s Reality Labs has been working for seven years to develop a glove that helps the users feel the object in the metaverse. Besides, the haptic glove is also designed as a virtual reality controller.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A haptic glove can even convince the wearer’s perceptual system that it’s feeling an object’s weight, by gently pulling on the skin of the wearer’s fingers with the actuators to mimic the tug of gravity on a held object. But it all has to be timed exactly right,” said Reality Labs.

Meta has not yet announced any plans to release the gloves to both VR and AR users

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!