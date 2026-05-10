Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said the day marked a moment of pride for the nation as Pakistan commemorated the first anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth).

Addressing a ceremony at General Headquarters, CDF Asim Munir said Pakistan had been granted victory by Almighty Allah during the conflict a year ago and had delivered a decisive response to what he described as Indian aggression.

Quoting a Quranic verse, he stated: “Truth has arrived and falsehood has perished, and indeed falsehood is bound to perish.”

Field Marshal Asim Munir said Pakistan’s adversaries had repeatedly faced defeat, adding that India had sought regional dominance but had overlooked the limits of its own capabilities.

He paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the conflict, saying the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered. He added that the nation regarded the sacrifices of its fallen soldiers as a sacred trust and viewed its successes as a blessing from Allah.

The chief of defence forces also praised Pakistan’s youth for countering what he called enemy propaganda, describing their response as exceptional.

He said every Pakistani had stood firm in defence of the homeland during the Marka-e-Haq, adding that the entire nation had united like “a wall of steel” in support of the country’s armed forces.

CDF praises PAF

Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan Air Force had set a new benchmark in aerial warfare during the Marka-e-Haq. The field marshal said Pakistani troops deployed along the Line of Control and the eastern border had forced the enemy to “raise white flags”.

He stated that Pakistan’s fighter aircraft and missile systems had successfully targeted 26 Indian positions during the conflict.

Field Marshal Asim Munir said Pakistan’s military doctrine was centred on peace rather than aggression, adding that modern and future warfare would increasingly be fought across multiple domains.

The army chief said Pakistan’s armed forces were being equipped not only with modern weaponry but also with new thinking and advanced military strategies. He described Pakistan as an “unconquerable power”.

He further said that the strategic defence agreement with Saudi Arabia reflected a major diplomatic achievement for Pakistan.

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said modern and future warfare would be fought across multiple domains, warning that any future aggression against Pakistan would have consequences beyond limited conflict.

‘Pakistan playing effective, impartial role in global diplomacy’

Field Marshal Asim Munir further said Pakistan was playing an effective and impartial role in global diplomacy, adding that both the United States and Iran had full confidence in Pakistan’s leadership.

He also thanked Donald Trump for repeatedly acknowledging Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

The army chief further claimed that terrorism against Pakistan continued from both India and Afghanistan, urging Afghan authorities to prevent their territory from being used for attacks against Pakistan.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also said Pakistan had successfully contributed to ceasefire efforts in Lebanon through diplomatic engagement. He described Pakistan as an “unconquerable power” and said the country’s strategic defence agreement with Saudi Arabia reflected a major diplomatic success.

Concluding his address, he urged the nation to play an active role in the country’s development, just as it had united during the “Battle of Truth”, adding that Pakistan’s future was “bright and prosperous”.