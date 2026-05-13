Marka-e-Haq lessons to be included in school curriculum

A consensus has been reached to include topics relating to patriotism and the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) in the educational curriculum.

A meeting of the Information Steering Committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari.

The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani, the Additional Secretary Home, the Deputy Secretary Finance, and the Director General Public Relations.

During the meeting, participants agreed to incorporate subjects promoting patriotism and the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) into the educational curriculum. It was also directed that related programmes should be organised in private educational institutions.

The committee further decided to produce films focusing on the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) and national unity under the film funding initiative, as well as a drama based on the life of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan.

The meeting also resolved to launch a large-scale public awareness campaign aimed at promoting national unity. Participants requested that the DG ISPR continue visits to educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated that the Information and Home Departments would jointly establish a special monitoring cell to identify individuals spreading hateful content on social media and to ensure immediate action against those involved in promoting hatred.

She further directed authorities to intensify action against hate speech in view of Muharram-ul-Haram, emphasising that no form of provocation or hate-mongering would be tolerated during the holy month. She added that the special cell would ensure the timely and accurate dissemination of information to the public.