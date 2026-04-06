New Market, Restaurant Timings Announced for Punjab, KP and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to close all markets in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at 8:00 PM. Consultations on the matter are currently underway with the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss austerity, energy conservation, and petroleum products.

The session addressed the economic situation arising from the regional conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

According to the decision, all bazaars, markets, and shopping malls across the country—excluding Sindh—will shut down by 8:00 PM.

This policy was finalized in consultation with the three provincial governments, GB, and AJK. However, markets in the divisional headquarters of KP will be allowed to remain open until 9:00 PM.

The 8:00 PM deadline also applies to departmental stores and shops selling essential commodities.

Meanwhile, bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, and other food outlets must close by 10:00 PM.

Marriage halls, banquets, marquees, and commercial wedding venues are similarly bound to close at 10:00 PM.

Additionally, the government has ordered that wedding ceremonies held at private properties and homes must also conclude by 10:00 PM.

Medical stores and pharmacies are exempt from these timing restrictions.

These measures will take effect across the country (except Sindh) starting April 7.

During the meeting, officials also provided a briefing on petroleum subsidies, noting that transfers are being made through digital wallets, with over 100,000 transactions already completed.

Consultations with the Sindh government regarding energy savings and petroleum products remain ongoing.