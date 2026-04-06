Karachi traders propose new market closing hours

KARACHI: Traders and business representatives in the metropolitan city have proposed revised operating hours for markets, wedding halls and restaurants during a high-level consultative meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was convened to discuss the federal government’s directive to close markets earlier in the evening, as well as the smart lockdown measures.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has apprised traders in Karachi that the federal government has instructed that markets should shut by 08:00 PM.

Traders and different associations present their proposals in the meeting. Traders said they were willing in principle to comply with early closures but requested that markets remain open until 09:00 PM instead.

Meanwhile, wedding hall owners proposed that events should conclude between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and restaurant operators called for permission to continue business until midnight.

Wedding hall owners additionally expressed full agreement with enforcing a one-dish policy at events.

Business leader Rizwan Irfan pointed out that if the markets, hotels and marriage halls are closed at the same time, there will be a severe traffic jam in the city.

He suggested that separate timings should be fixed for different sectors to avoid traffic problems.

According to the declaration of the meeting, the provincial government would review all proposals submitted during the meeting before making a final decision.

Authorities indicated that any policy would take into account Karachi’s size and the needs of the public.