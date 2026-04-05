Markets to close at 8 PM; restaurants at 10PM

ISLAMABAD: A proposal has emerged to shut down all markets, bazaars, and commercial zones at 8:00 PM to combat the ongoing energy crisis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government has accelerated consultations with all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, to develop an energy-saving program in response to regional tensions and rising costs.

Sources within the Ministry of Energy revealed that under the new conservation plan, a revised schedule for shops and markets across the country has been proposed.

The ministry suggests that bazaars and commercial zones operate from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that restaurants and hotels close by 10:00 PM.

To implement the program effectively, all provincial governments, chambers of commerce, and various trade organizations have been asked to submit their feedback.

Additionally, energy consumption data has been collected from all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to ascertain exactly how much electricity can be saved through these timing adjustments.

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The new program is expected to be implemented initially for a two-month period rather than as a permanent fixture. The Energy Ministry is currently reviewing stakeholder suggestions and electricity-saving estimates. A final decision on a uniform national policy is expected next week.