Punjab markets ordered to close by 8 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday mandated that all markets close by 8:00 PM each day and remain shut on Sundays as part of efforts to address the intense smog affecting the city.

While issuing the order, Justice Shahid Karim noted that despite numerous hearings and calls for action, there has been a lack of effective measures to combat smog. He expressed a desire to avoid issuing orders that cannot realistically be enforced.

This ruling to close markets came after various government departments presented performance reports on their efforts to mitigate smog before Justice Karim. The court instructed authorities to limit vehicle access to motorways and the Ring Road and to impose a complete ban on the entry of trucks and trailers into the city.

The court pointed out that trucks and trailers play a significant role in contributing to smog and environmental pollution. It ordered the deployment of police to manage heavy traffic.

Justice Karim voiced his frustration, remarking that the court has continuously urged the government to take action regarding smog control at every session.

The court underscored that emissions from heavy vehicles are the leading cause of pollution and questioned the effectiveness of the current measures.

The judge asked why fines of Rs50,000 for buses do not lead to better compliance and how vehicles lacking fitness certificates are permitted on the roads. The court’s directives aim to greatly reduce traffic and the pollution it causes in an effort to lessen the severe smog crisis.

Punjab is facing a severe air quality crisis, with pollution levels reaching to dangerous heights in the capital city Lahore which is facing green lockdown and several other measures. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading hit an alarming record of 1,165 on Wednesday morning.

Some areas reported even higher AQI levels, with Defence Phase VIII reaching 1,696, Davies Road at 1,464, and Gulberg at 1,306, according to international air quality monitors. The concentration of harmful chemicals in Lahore’s air is reported to be 131 times higher than World Health Organization guidelines.