Punjab shuts schools in smog hit districts until Nov 17

LAHORE: Punjab government has closed schools in smog hit districts of the province, as the polluted air crisis hits hard to the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Provincial government has made it compulsory to wear mask in smog affected districts of Punjab.

“Schools will remain closed until November 17,” senior minister of the province Maryam Aurangzeb has said.

Punjab minister has announced online classes adding that the government has decided that 50 percent government and private offices would work online.

Aurangzeb said that the winds from India have badly affected Multan, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala cities.

“A letter will be forwarded to the foreign office today over the smog issue,” Punjab minister said.

She said that the government amending the law with regard to burning of remainder of crops by farmers.

Talking on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s foreign visit, senior minister said, “She is visiting Geneva for medical checkup and will return on Nov 12.

Lahore is facing a severe air quality crisis, with pollution levels reaching to dangerous heights in the city. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading hit an alarming record of 1,165 on Wednesday morning.

Some areas reported even higher AQI levels, with Defence Phase VIII reaching 1,696, Davies Road at 1,464, and Gulberg at 1,306, according to international air quality monitors.

The concentration of harmful chemicals in Lahore’s air is reported to be 131 times higher than World Health Organization guidelines.