Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

While Quetta Gladiators remain unchanged from their previous fixture, Multan Sultans brought in Curtis Champher, David Willey and Usama Mir in place of Shai Hope, Josh Little and Akif Javed.

The two sides have faced off 13 times in the PSL history, with Sultans well ahead by winning nine games while Gladiators won four games.

Quetta Gladiators are third in the PSL 10 points table, having six points from five games, while the Multan Sultans are at the bottom with just two points in six fixtures.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.